Wayne Bateman Jr.
June 29, 1936 - Oct. 12, 2020
Wayne Ard Bateman, Jr. "Buddy," a longtime resident of Dallas, Texas, died Monday, October 12, 2020. Buddy was born June 29, 1936, to Melba Bowers Bateman and Wayne Ard Bateman. Known for his bright blue eyes, Buddy's parents were approached by representatives of the Gerber Baby Food company asking for Buddy to be the face of Gerber. In turn, his sister, Martha, gave him the nickname, "Buddy Blue Eyes." He grew up in Eddy, Texas, and attended Waxahachie High School and The University of Texas in Austin where he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity.
Buddy enjoyed a long and successful career with Sears and Roebuck Company where he received numerous awards for salesmanship. He loved his work, watching the Dallas Cowboys, and spending time with friends and family. One day, during a game of bridge with friends, Buddy met the love of his life, Edith Roberts Bateman. They were married for 49 years.
Buddy was an avid sportsman, hunting deer and turkey in Brady, Texas. He built lifelong friendships there and earned the respect of the other hunters. Buddy loved to travel with his wife and sibling and most of all loved his vacations in Alaska and Cancun.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Edith; and cousin, Camille Easley. Buddy is survived by his sister, Martha Ruff Murray; nephew, Jere Ruff, Jr.; nephew, Eric Ruff (Lori); nieces, Lauren Camille "Cami" Ruff, Juliana Ruff, and Caroline Ruff; aunt, Ruth Bowers Allen (Tom); cousins Gayle Coward(Larry), O.L. "Sonny" Bowers (Shelley), Barbara Jensen (Floyd); sister-in-law, Lillian Oaks; nieces and nephews, Kathy Roberts (Kathi), Eric Roberts (Marilyn), Rebecca Roberts, Edie Schneider (Tony), Jennifer Roberts, Phillip Wayne Roberts, Jr. (Shannon), Michelle Schepcoff, Susan Goode (Stan), Mike Oaks (Kathi); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday at the Eddy Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Heartsway Hospice for their compassion and support. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the BrightFocus Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512
Gateway Center Drive, P.O. Box 1950, Clarksburg, MD 20871-1950.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.