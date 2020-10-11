Wayne Hale Sharpless



March 16, 1935 - Oct. 9, 2020



Wayne Hale Sharpless passed away Friday, October 9, 2020.



A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 14, at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, October 13, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home.



Wayne was born in New Garden Chester, Pennsylvania, March 16, 1935, to Norman and Ruth Sharpless.



Wayne joined the US Navy at the young age of 16. Wayne was a Retired Chief US Navy.



Wayne served on the following ships while in the Navy:



USS Albany CA123, 1952 to 1956



USS Lake Champlain CVS39, 1958 to 1962



USS EA Green DD711, 1962 to 1964



USS Purdy DD734, 1964 to 1965



USS Camp DER 251, 1965 to 1967



USS Power DD839, 1967 to 1971



He received The Purple Heart Medal, The Bronze Star Vietnam Service Medal, The Efficiency Honor Fidelity Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal.



He served during the Korean War. He served three tours in Vietnam including the Brown Water Navy in Vietnam patrolling the Dasac River, Vinh Te Canal and supplied advance tactical support bases at Vinh Te and Vinh GHA.



He will be greatly missed by his friends and family and all who knew him.



Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jeff Sharpless and Kenneth Sharpless; son, Roger Wade Sharpless; daughter, Edna Ruth Midkiff; and his beloved fur baby, Scooter Sharpless.



He is survived by his wife, Patricia Sharpless; and his beloved fur baby, Taz Sharpless; sisters, Nancy Sharpless, Norma and husband, Hobe Wallace; daughters, Sherry Vanwinkle and husband, Eddie, Rhonda Miller and husband, Wayne, Patti Molina and husband, Mike, Kristy Helton and husband, Brent; grandchildren, Regina, Van, Kirby, Daniel, Ike, Harvey, Misty, Joe, Tay, Kourtney, Kaitlyn and Bradyn.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.