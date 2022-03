Wayne HeddenFeb. 19, 1975 - May 23, 2021Wayne Joseph Hedden IV, 46, of Waco, Texas, passed away Sunday May 23, 2021, at a local nursing home. Memorial service/Family and friends gathering will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com