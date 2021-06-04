WC Green
Jan. 25, 1943 - June 1, 2021
WC Green, 78, of Hewitt, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, June 5, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N Robinson Dr., Waco. The family will receive visitors 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, June 4, at the funeral home.
WC was born January 25, 1943, to Sol and Beatrice (Bowman) Green in Madisonville, Texas. He married Margie Anderson on January 5, 1969, in Prairie Hill, Texas. WC served his country in the US Marine Corp. He enjoyed working in ministry with Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. WC was a truck driver until retirement. He loved high school football, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; and five sisters.
WC is survived by his wife of 52 years, Margie; son, Ron Green and wife, Emily; sisters, Maxine Green, Clarissa Miller, Majorie Green, Eunice Hall; brother, Ray Green; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 4, 2021.