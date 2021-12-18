Menu
Weldon Ewing Jackson
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Weldon Ewing Jackson

June 7, 1927 - Dec. 15, 2021

Weldon Ewing Jackson passed away on December 15, 2021, at the age of 94, at Providence Health Center. Services to celebrate and honor his life will be at 10 a.m., Monday, December 20, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Pastor Chris Sammons will officiate. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, December 19, also at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.

Weldon was born on June 7, 1927, to Lorna and Ernest Jackson in Ocee, Texas. He attended Highland Elementary School and graduated from Waco High. He served in the Navy, Army, and during the Korean War. When he returned home from the service, he married Imogene Sullins on October 22, 1954. They met at Wimpy's in downtown Waco where she served as a waitress. They had 67 wonderful years together. Weldon enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and watching any sports in which his grandchildren were involved. He had a competitive spirit and enjoyed participating in a variety of sports including baseball, bowling, and racing. For many years he served as a deacon in his church and helped Imogene teach two and three-year-olds in Sunday School. He worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company as a lineman and repeater technician for 36 years, retiring in 1984. In November of 1982, he received recognition for 35 years of perfect attendance. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Hewitt. In retirement, he was involved in the Telephone Pioneers Talking Book Machine Repair Program.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Jackson and Lorna Sockwell; stepfather, Jim Sockwell; and his sister, Patsy Copeland.

He is survived by his wife, Imogene Jackson; daughter, Penny Reese and husband, Joe; daughter, Patti Graves and husband, Bill; grandchildren, Brooke Taylor and husband, Nic, Brandon Graves and wife, Jessica; great grandchildren, Zak, Kenzlie, Ava, Easton, Luke, and Emme; and his brother, Joe Jackson and wife, Ina Jo.

Pallbearers will be Bill Graves, Brandon Graves, Joe Reese, Steve Sanders, Randy Sullins, and Nic Taylor.

We would like to thank the staff of Providence Village for their care and concern for our loved one the past few months. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Hewitt, Texas.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Dec
20
Service
10:00a.m.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd., Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Aunt Gene, Penny and Patti and your families. Uncle Bubba was a wonderful uncle to me. I´ll always remember making ice cream in Ma Lorna `s backyard in the summer with the whole family. He was a wonderful man to all and will be missed. With love, Cathy and Howard Papke.
Cathy and Howard Papke
December 19, 2021
Very sorry to hear about your Fathers passing Charles and Brenda Berger
BrendaBerger Berger
Other
December 18, 2021
We love you all and are praying for your family.
Steve and Leslie Mitchell
December 18, 2021
