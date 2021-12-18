Weldon Ewing Jackson
June 7, 1927 - Dec. 15, 2021
Weldon Ewing Jackson passed away on December 15, 2021, at the age of 94, at Providence Health Center. Services to celebrate and honor his life will be at 10 a.m., Monday, December 20, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Pastor Chris Sammons will officiate. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, December 19, also at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.
Weldon was born on June 7, 1927, to Lorna and Ernest Jackson in Ocee, Texas. He attended Highland Elementary School and graduated from Waco High. He served in the Navy, Army, and during the Korean War. When he returned home from the service, he married Imogene Sullins on October 22, 1954. They met at Wimpy's in downtown Waco where she served as a waitress. They had 67 wonderful years together. Weldon enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and watching any sports in which his grandchildren were involved. He had a competitive spirit and enjoyed participating in a variety of sports including baseball, bowling, and racing. For many years he served as a deacon in his church and helped Imogene teach two and three-year-olds in Sunday School. He worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company as a lineman and repeater technician for 36 years, retiring in 1984. In November of 1982, he received recognition for 35 years of perfect attendance. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Hewitt. In retirement, he was involved in the Telephone Pioneers Talking Book Machine Repair Program.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Jackson and Lorna Sockwell; stepfather, Jim Sockwell; and his sister, Patsy Copeland.
He is survived by his wife, Imogene Jackson; daughter, Penny Reese and husband, Joe; daughter, Patti Graves and husband, Bill; grandchildren, Brooke Taylor and husband, Nic, Brandon Graves and wife, Jessica; great grandchildren, Zak, Kenzlie, Ava, Easton, Luke, and Emme; and his brother, Joe Jackson and wife, Ina Jo.
Pallbearers will be Bill Graves, Brandon Graves, Joe Reese, Steve Sanders, Randy Sullins, and Nic Taylor.
We would like to thank the staff of Providence Village for their care and concern for our loved one the past few months. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Hewitt, Texas.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2021.