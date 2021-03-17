Wesley TownsendSept. 6, 1926 - Feb. 16, 1921"Thank God! Death has no terrors for me." Capt. William Mosby EastlandWesley Lorance Townsend, 94, of Smithville, Texas, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at his home in Marlin, Texas.Wesley was born in Smithville, Texas, to Pink "Pinky" Townsend and Gladys Donnell Townsend on September 6, 1926. He was the eldest of their two children. Immediately upon graduating from Smithville High School, Class of 1944, he enlisted in the Armed Forces, and joined the Navy serving on the White Plains Aircraft Carrier during World War II from February 8, 1944 to May 8, 1946. Working on the Naval Aircraft Carriers inspired Wesley to go on to obtain his pilot's license. He loved to fly and did so with his lifelong best friend, Arthur Allen, and Dr. H.L. Smith for many years. Along with his passion for flying, he was a lifelong Baylor Bear and Dallas Cowboy fan, and could be found avidly watching their games after church on Sundays.After completing his tour of duty and finishing his military career, Wesley was discharged from the Navy with full honors. He returned to Smithville, where he worked for a short stint as a deliveryman for a bread company before, ultimately, going on to his true career with the Katy Railroad on June 30, 1948. The Katy Railroad was steeped with family history in both the Townsend and Donnell families. During his time in Smithville he worked as a switchman, then transferring to Bellmead, Texas, where he continued his career and was eventually promoted to Yardmaster. His coworkers lovingly referred to him as "Willie" or "Uncle Will." Wesley retired from the railroad on November 15, 1989. For the 42 years of his career he would drive his cherished aquamarine colored 1957 Chevy Bel Air to and from work.Sometime after moving to Bellmead, he met the love of his life, Jimmie Jessie Brunson, of Marlin, Texas, at a local dance hall, and the two fell very quickly in love and married on December 23, 1956. They celebrated 64 years of marriage this last December. They had two daughters, Suzann and Judy Townsend.Wesley went on to join his wife's church, now known as the Remnant Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, he was a member for over 63 years. He was called into the priesthood, serving as a Priest, and later as an Elder in 1970. He was the Pastor of the Marlin Branch for several years. Wesley was an avid member of the church choir, where he was known for his beautiful tenor and his moving renditions of "How Great Thou Art."After his retirement, Wesley and Jimmie moved to Blue Springs, Missouri, where they immersed themselves in the church, but he dearly missed the railroad, and so he took a job with the United Transportation Union in Kansas City, where he served as a limousine driver, transporting railroad workers from job sites to their accommodations.Wesley was a very loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who will be dearly missed by everyone that knew him.Wesley was preceded in death by his parents, Pink Townsend and Gladys Donnell Townsend; his brother, Lloyd V Townsend "Bubba"; and his grandson, Timothy Ray.Wesley is survived by his wife, Jimmie Brunson Townsend; his children, Diana Kroger and husband, Bill, Suzann Townsend Ray and husband, Ron, Judy Elizabeth Townsend Brown and husband, Jason; his grandchildren, Jamison Townsend, Zackery Erwin, Kylar Thompson, Jase Ray and wife, Macie, Morgan Ray, Jentri Sneed and husband, Bradley, Madison Polk and husband, Chance; his great-grandchildren, Kindzi Erwin, Lexi Townsend, Ty Erwin, Landri Elam, Ayden Kelly, Aden Polk, Addilyn Polk, Mabry Sneed, and Ellie Ray.Well done, good and faithful servant;enter thou into the joy of thy Lord - Matthew 25:21Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 20, at The First Baptist Church in Marlin, Texas.