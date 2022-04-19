Menu
Wetona Mayfield
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
Wetona Mayfield

Jan. 2, 1931 - April 15, 2022

Wetona Mayfield, of Waco, died peacefully Friday, April 15, 2022. A full obituary will follow.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Apr. 19, 2022.
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
Mrs. Mayfield was a fellow student at Hillcrest School of Nursing with my mother, Doris Carter Luttrell. Mom held her friend "Mayfield" in the highest regard and would get together at reunions and whenever she returned to Waco. My deepest sympathy to her family. She was a Hillcrest institution!
Richard Luttrell
April 18, 2022
