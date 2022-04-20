Mrs. MAyfield hired me in 1972 at Hillcrest. She loved to tell people she hired me because I was so honest. When she asked me why I wanted the job I told her I needed the money. haha. I had the honor of working for her for 29 years. She was a fantastic loving good Christian lady. She made a difference in this world. Rest in Peace my friend

Linda Eaton Work April 19, 2022