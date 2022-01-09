William E. Coleman
Dec. 13, 1936 - Jan. 3, 2022
William Edward 'Bill' Coleman, 85, of Golinda, passed away on January 3, 2022, in Waco. William was born on December 13, 1936, in Ogdensburg, NY, to Mary and Frank Coleman.
After attending schools in Rochester, NY, he joined the US Air Force. He was eventually stationed in Waco where he met the love of his life, Shirley Mahoney. They later married in 1958. He worked at Owens-Illinois Glass Plant in Waco and later retired in 1990 after nearly 30 years of service.
William was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Anyone who knew William knew that he was the most loving father a family could ask for and the friend you could always count on.
William was preceded in death by his parents, Frankie and Mary; son, William Randall 'Bill' Coleman; brothers, Jack, Dan, Richard, Ronald, and Frank; and son-in-law, Ronald Symank.
William is survived by his wife, Shirley Coleman; sister, Shirley Donaldson; daughters, Shelley Johnson, Patty Symank, and Kelly Coleman; son, Bryan Coleman and wife Denise; and daughter-in-law, Melissa Coleman; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
The family will be holding a private service at Gerald Cemetery.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions may be donated to Gerald Cemetery Association.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.