William E. Coleman
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
William E. Coleman

Dec. 13, 1936 - Jan. 3, 2022

William Edward 'Bill' Coleman, 85, of Golinda, passed away on January 3, 2022, in Waco. William was born on December 13, 1936, in Ogdensburg, NY, to Mary and Frank Coleman.

After attending schools in Rochester, NY, he joined the US Air Force. He was eventually stationed in Waco where he met the love of his life, Shirley Mahoney. They later married in 1958. He worked at Owens-Illinois Glass Plant in Waco and later retired in 1990 after nearly 30 years of service.

William was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Anyone who knew William knew that he was the most loving father a family could ask for and the friend you could always count on.

William was preceded in death by his parents, Frankie and Mary; son, William Randall 'Bill' Coleman; brothers, Jack, Dan, Richard, Ronald, and Frank; and son-in-law, Ronald Symank.

William is survived by his wife, Shirley Coleman; sister, Shirley Donaldson; daughters, Shelley Johnson, Patty Symank, and Kelly Coleman; son, Bryan Coleman and wife Denise; and daughter-in-law, Melissa Coleman; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

The family will be holding a private service at Gerald Cemetery.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions may be donated to Gerald Cemetery Association.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Yvette Stafford
Family
January 14, 2022
Your one of a kind uncle Bill we will miss you tremendously your nephews we didn't know just like BILL
DANIEL AND ROBERT COLEMAN
January 10, 2022
I remember the good ole Connally High School days, where we would gather at the Coleman house in Lincoln City before a basketball game, Mr & Mrs Coleman were an awesome couple and truly loved their family. May God bless and give them comfort in these trying times
Jeannie Higgs Mckinney
Friend
January 9, 2022
Hey Patty so sorry for your loss. May the grace of God be with you and yours during this time of loss.
Donna Johnny Dohnalik
Other
January 6, 2022
