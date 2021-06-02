William "Bill" Burton HunterJuly 22, 1936 - May 28, 2021William Burton Hunter was born in Woodville, TX, July 22, 1936, and passed peacefully at his home in Hilltop Lakes, TX, May 28, 2021.Complete Service information found at Walters Funeral Home Centerville, TXIn lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to:Centerville Athletics in Honor of Coach Hunter813 South Commerce, Centerville, Tx 75833