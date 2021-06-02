Menu
William Burton "Bill" Hunter
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Walters Funeral Home
610 South Commerce Street
Centerville, TX
William "Bill" Burton Hunter

July 22, 1936 - May 28, 2021

William Burton Hunter was born in Woodville, TX, July 22, 1936, and passed peacefully at his home in Hilltop Lakes, TX, May 28, 2021.

Complete Service information found at Walters Funeral Home Centerville, TX

https://www.waltersfuneraldirectorsinc.com/obituaries/obituary-listings

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to:

Centerville Athletics in Honor of Coach Hunter

813 South Commerce, Centerville, Tx 75833
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Walters Funeral Home
610 South Commerce Street, Centerville, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the family. I will be praying for strength, healing and peace. Love and hugs.
Sherry Crawford
Friend
June 3, 2021
