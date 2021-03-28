Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William E. Kaulfus
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
William E. Kaulfus

Sept. 30, 1927 - March 23, 2021

William "Bill" E. Kaulfus, 93, of Waco, TX, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 31, at Salem Lutheran Church, 418 FM 1772, Rosebud, TX, with Rev. Terry Atkins officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.

Bill was born on September 30, 1927, in Oenaville, TX, to Fred and Elsie Kosel Kaulfus. He married Dell Maxine Spencer on September 21, 1957. Bill worked as a barber. He started at Lake Air Barber Shop and then worked at Brookview barber shop for over 52 years. Bill enjoyed working in the yard and tending to his vegetable garden.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Alice Warlick.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, Dell Kaulfus; daughter, Carol Codrescu and husband, Mihail; son, David Kaulfus; and his grandchildren, Courtney, Colbey, Katherine and Stephan. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr, WACO, TX
Mar
31
Service
10:00a.m.
Salem Lutheran Church
418 FM 1772, ROSEBUD, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sorry to hear about Mr. Kaulfus. He was such a fine man. He was so kind to our Mom and did nice things for her! She told us all time how nice he was! You were good neighbors.
Janice Blackburn
March 29, 2021
I have many fond memories of Bill. He was my barber for many years. He was such a fine gentleman and a barber without equal. May God bless Bill and his family.
Ron Hall
March 29, 2021
Your beloved husband used to cut my hair a long time at the Brookview Barber Shop a long with Alton Kirk. Always did an excellent job. I left Waco in 2001 & note I live in Grapevine bow.
Steve Rosentreter, Grapevine TX.
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results