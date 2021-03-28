William E. Kaulfus
Sept. 30, 1927 - March 23, 2021
William "Bill" E. Kaulfus, 93, of Waco, TX, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, March 31, at Salem Lutheran Church, 418 FM 1772, Rosebud, TX, with Rev. Terry Atkins officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.
Bill was born on September 30, 1927, in Oenaville, TX, to Fred and Elsie Kosel Kaulfus. He married Dell Maxine Spencer on September 21, 1957. Bill worked as a barber. He started at Lake Air Barber Shop and then worked at Brookview barber shop for over 52 years. Bill enjoyed working in the yard and tending to his vegetable garden.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Alice Warlick.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, Dell Kaulfus; daughter, Carol Codrescu and husband, Mihail; son, David Kaulfus; and his grandchildren, Courtney, Colbey, Katherine and Stephan. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.