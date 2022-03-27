Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William "B.J." Korenek
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Aderhold Funeral Home
808 Reagan Street
West, TX
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 1 2022
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West
Send Flowers
William "B.J." Korenek

July 2, 1942 - March 25, 2022

William "B.J." Korenek, 79, of West, passed away Fri., March 25, 2022, at his residence. A rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Thurs., at Aderhold Funeral Home, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m., Fri., April 1, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West.

B.J. was born July 2, 1942, in Waco, the son of William and Millie (Havranek) Korenek. He was a 1960 graduate of La Vega High School. Following high school, he went on to receive a Bachelors Degree from Howard Payne University and a Masters Degree from Tarleton University. On March 31, 1962, B.J. was united in marriage to Patricia Shelton in Bellmead. Patricia preceded him in death on Nov. 13, 2015. B.J. was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. He was also a member of Texas High School Coaches Association. B.J. had many accomplishments through the years, including being inducted in Howard Payne Hall of Fame where he was a First-Team All-Team Conference Team and the All-Lone Star Conference Team, Super Centex Coach of the Year in 1980, 1985, 1987 and 1993, and Centex Coach of the Year in 1980 and 1985. He worked for Brownwood High School, Yorktown High School, West High School, Clifton High School, Hillsboro High School, Axtell High School, Hubbard High School, Penelope High School and West Middle School. B.J. was an avid weightlifter. He enjoyed exercising, listening to Johnny Cash and Hank Williams, all things football, and drawing football plays. He loved cooking on the pit and spending time with family and friends, especially with his grandchildren and his lifelong friends, Kenneth and Valera Hutchison.

B.J. was also preceded in death by his parents; and his son-in-law, Gene Roznos. Survivors include his two daughters, Cindy Roznos of West, and Mendy Meyer and husband, Scott, of Dallas; his grandchildren, Ashley Deleon and husband, Paul, Hannah Martin, Aaron Rieger and wife, Ashley, Adrian Rieger and wife, McKenna, and Elle Saenz and husband, Pedro; his great-grandchildren, Lillian Clark, Braylon, Brody and Brock Deleon, Fynlee, Fallyn, Emmitt, and Axel Rieger, and Emme Saenz; his sister, Rosemary Mynarcik; his nephews, Danny Mynarcik and wife, Lori, and David Mynarcik; and many relatives, friends, students and athletes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Heart Association or charity of your choice. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West
303 S. Harrison Street, West, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Aderhold Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Aderhold Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.