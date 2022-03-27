William "B.J." Korenek
July 2, 1942 - March 25, 2022
William "B.J." Korenek, 79, of West, passed away Fri., March 25, 2022, at his residence. A rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Thurs., at Aderhold Funeral Home, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m., Fri., April 1, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West.
B.J. was born July 2, 1942, in Waco, the son of William and Millie (Havranek) Korenek. He was a 1960 graduate of La Vega High School. Following high school, he went on to receive a Bachelors Degree from Howard Payne University and a Masters Degree from Tarleton University. On March 31, 1962, B.J. was united in marriage to Patricia Shelton in Bellmead. Patricia preceded him in death on Nov. 13, 2015. B.J. was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. He was also a member of Texas High School Coaches Association. B.J. had many accomplishments through the years, including being inducted in Howard Payne Hall of Fame where he was a First-Team All-Team Conference Team and the All-Lone Star Conference Team, Super Centex Coach of the Year in 1980, 1985, 1987 and 1993, and Centex Coach of the Year in 1980 and 1985. He worked for Brownwood High School, Yorktown High School, West High School, Clifton High School, Hillsboro High School, Axtell High School, Hubbard High School, Penelope High School and West Middle School. B.J. was an avid weightlifter. He enjoyed exercising, listening to Johnny Cash and Hank Williams, all things football, and drawing football plays. He loved cooking on the pit and spending time with family and friends, especially with his grandchildren and his lifelong friends, Kenneth and Valera Hutchison.
B.J. was also preceded in death by his parents; and his son-in-law, Gene Roznos. Survivors include his two daughters, Cindy Roznos of West, and Mendy Meyer and husband, Scott, of Dallas; his grandchildren, Ashley Deleon and husband, Paul, Hannah Martin, Aaron Rieger and wife, Ashley, Adrian Rieger and wife, McKenna, and Elle Saenz and husband, Pedro; his great-grandchildren, Lillian Clark, Braylon, Brody and Brock Deleon, Fynlee, Fallyn, Emmitt, and Axel Rieger, and Emme Saenz; his sister, Rosemary Mynarcik; his nephews, Danny Mynarcik and wife, Lori, and David Mynarcik; and many relatives, friends, students and athletes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Heart Association or charity of your choice. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.