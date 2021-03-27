William Doyle Motley Sr.April 18, 1923 - March 25, 2021Our loving Dad went to the arm of his Lord and Savior Thursday, March 25. Known as Bill to his business associates, Doyle to his family and Papa to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, he was born on April 18, 1923. He was married to the love of his life Hattie (Howard) Motley for 62 years before she passed away in January of 2011.Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, March 28, at Connally Compton Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 4 p.m., Monday, March 29, with burial following at Waco Memorial Park. Due to Covid, family asks attendees wear masks and practice social distancing.Mr. Motley was a man of faith and a patriot. He held the rank of Staff Sergeant and acting Sergeant Major in the US Army. A proud World War II veteran, he flew his American flag every day and would never allow a drop of rain to touch the stars and stripes.Mr. Motley served many years as a deacon and Sunday School teacher at Grace Temple Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Downtown Kiwanis Club for 25 years, where he held perfect attendance and served as president for two years. He worked hard for his family, and after 37 years, he retired from the plumbing supply industry.Mr. Motley was preceded in death by his wife, Hattie Mae Motley; father and mother, Willie and Effie Motley; grandson, Brian Motley and granddaughter, Crystal Motley; brothers, John Motley, Joe Motley, Earl Motley, Donald Motley and Billy Motley. He is survived by his children, William (Bill) Doyle Motley, Jr. and wife, Debbie, Sharon Motley Jones and husband, Doug, Debbie Motley Golden and husband, Richard and Bobby Dewayne Motley and wife, Christi; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Albert Motley and sister, Margaret Webster.Pallbearers will be Brandon Jones, Brent Golden, Chris DeLeon, Devin Lane, Dillon Motley, James Meschnark, Kyler Jones and Troy Jones.Special thanks Senior Care of Hewitt for their wonderful care and Ed Fadal, Jr. for music.