William Lewis Pulley
Aug. 24, 1928 - Dec. 19, 2021
William Lewis Pulley, 93, of Riesel, TX, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 28, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.
Lewis was born in Ellis County, TX, August 24, 1928, to Alzada and Eula Lewis Pulley. He served six years for his country in the US Navy. He was a warehouse foreman for 34 years and water operator for 43 years. He was a faithful member of Trinity at Badger Ranch.
Lewis was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters; one brother; and his infant son, Brent.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lorean Kuehl Pulley; his daughter, Susan Jane Uren and husband, David; and two grandsons, Mason Harper and Cody Uren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lewis' name to LWML or Braille Ministry at Trinity at Badger Ranch, 2 Ritchie Rd, Woodway, TX 76712, or favorite charity. Online condolences at www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.