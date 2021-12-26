Menu
William Lewis Pulley
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
William Lewis Pulley

Aug. 24, 1928 - Dec. 19, 2021

William Lewis Pulley, 93, of Riesel, TX, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 28, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.

Lewis was born in Ellis County, TX, August 24, 1928, to Alzada and Eula Lewis Pulley. He served six years for his country in the US Navy. He was a warehouse foreman for 34 years and water operator for 43 years. He was a faithful member of Trinity at Badger Ranch.

Lewis was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters; one brother; and his infant son, Brent.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lorean Kuehl Pulley; his daughter, Susan Jane Uren and husband, David; and two grandsons, Mason Harper and Cody Uren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lewis' name to LWML or Braille Ministry at Trinity at Badger Ranch, 2 Ritchie Rd, Woodway, TX 76712, or favorite charity. Online condolences at www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
So sorry for your loss.
Nelson Dreyer
Other
December 28, 2021
Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one, may God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time. (Psalms 46 :1)
SG
December 24, 2021
