Dr. Roddy was my father's best friend as they both enjoyed sporty cars. I spent considerable time at their home in my elementary school days. Apparently I was accident prone, but "DocTroddy" took care of me with bandages and house calls at our home nearby. This photo was taken on Feb 13, 2020 and I am grateful to have visited with him and his sister Margie. Heartfelt condolences to her and to Louis, Ellen, and Mike. Much love, Jana

Jana Kubitza Millar July 6, 2021