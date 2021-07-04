Menu
William N. Roddy
1920 - 2021
BORN
1920
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX
William N. Roddy

Dec. 25, 1920 - June 29, 2021

William N. Roddy, M.D., died June 29, 2021. A celebration of life will be held on a date to be announced.

"Brother," as he was affectionately called, had a long and productive life. Born on Christmas day in 1920, he grew up in Waco, Texas. He was a Waco High School graduate and attended the University of Texas. Following graduation, he enrolled at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, where he obtained his Medical Doctorate. Following medical school, he did a medicine residency in Galveston and a cardiology fellowship in Philadelphia at the University of Pennsylvania. Upon the death of his father, Dr. Louis Roddy, he returned to Waco to assume his father's practice. He was a medical fixture in Waco for 50 years and left a wonderful legacy. He established the Waco Family Practice program 50 years ago, a program that still flourishes today. He established one of the first coronary care units in Texas and staffed the heart clinic at Providence Hospital, which served as a means for underprivileged children to obtain quality cardiac care. In addition, he was a former chief of staff at both Providence and Hillcrest Hospitals. Following his retirement at age 80, he continued his passion for medicine and kept abreast of the medical literature and attended medical symposia. He also continued his love of photography and automobiles.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Samona Bodansky Roddy.

He is survived by his sister, Mrs. Philip Sanger; his daughter, Ellen Hoffman; his sons, William Meyer Roddy and Louis Roddy; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. A special thanks goes out to his caregivers, Joyce Brooks, Denise Tucker, Sophia Martin, and Velma Benson, as well as Bluebonnet Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Waco Humane Society would be appreciated.

The family invites you to share a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2021.
Dr. Roddy was my father's best friend as they both enjoyed sporty cars. I spent considerable time at their home in my elementary school days. Apparently I was accident prone, but "DocTroddy" took care of me with bandages and house calls at our home nearby. This photo was taken on Feb 13, 2020 and I am grateful to have visited with him and his sister Margie. Heartfelt condolences to her and to Louis, Ellen, and Mike. Much love, Jana
Jana Kubitza Millar
July 6, 2021
My Mother was Dr. Roddy´s X-Ray Technician for many years and as a child I spent a lot of time at the clinic. Have such wonderful memories of Dr. Roddy and Nurse Eva. He Was a wonderful man who did so many positive things for Waco, Dedicated his life to The health of his patients. Peace be with the family.
Dawn Tucker
Other
July 4, 2021
Dr. Roddy was my dad's (Bob Wood) best friend throughout life from their childhood days.They were so close I only knew him as Uncle Brother. He cared for our family in Waco and even after we left Waco. His life is an exemplar of what it means to be a human being. My love and condolences to his entire family.
Rex Wood
Friend
July 4, 2021
I am so sorry Family of Love. Sending hugs your way.
Paula Williams
Friend
July 4, 2021
Thank you Dr. Roddy for caring for many children in the heart clinic years ago whose families had financial hardships. You will be missed in the Waco medical community. Rest in peace and my deepest sympathy to your family.
Bradford Willis, DDS
July 4, 2021
