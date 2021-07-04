William N. Roddy
Dec. 25, 1920 - June 29, 2021
William N. Roddy, M.D., died June 29, 2021. A celebration of life will be held on a date to be announced.
"Brother," as he was affectionately called, had a long and productive life. Born on Christmas day in 1920, he grew up in Waco, Texas. He was a Waco High School graduate and attended the University of Texas. Following graduation, he enrolled at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, where he obtained his Medical Doctorate. Following medical school, he did a medicine residency in Galveston and a cardiology fellowship in Philadelphia at the University of Pennsylvania. Upon the death of his father, Dr. Louis Roddy, he returned to Waco to assume his father's practice. He was a medical fixture in Waco for 50 years and left a wonderful legacy. He established the Waco Family Practice program 50 years ago, a program that still flourishes today. He established one of the first coronary care units in Texas and staffed the heart clinic at Providence Hospital, which served as a means for underprivileged children to obtain quality cardiac care. In addition, he was a former chief of staff at both Providence and Hillcrest Hospitals. Following his retirement at age 80, he continued his passion for medicine and kept abreast of the medical literature and attended medical symposia. He also continued his love of photography and automobiles.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Samona Bodansky Roddy.
He is survived by his sister, Mrs. Philip Sanger; his daughter, Ellen Hoffman; his sons, William Meyer Roddy and Louis Roddy; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. A special thanks goes out to his caregivers, Joyce Brooks, Denise Tucker, Sophia Martin, and Velma Benson, as well as Bluebonnet Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Waco Humane Society would be appreciated.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2021.