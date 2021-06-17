William Edward (Eddy) Ruby
Dec. 26, 1978 - June 13, 2021
William Edward Ruby (Eddy), 42, of Waco, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
Service Information: All are welcome for visitation from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, June 17, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Drive, Waco, TX, 76708, with Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 8 a.m., Friday, June 18, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church,1011 Boston Street, Bellmead, TX, 76705. Interment will immediately follow going to Mart Cemetery, 321 S. Johnson Street, Mart, TX, 76664.
On May 21, 2008, Eddy married his best friend and love of his life, Kelly Renee Collins. They have two children, Jaxen and Avery.
Cherished and beloved son of William Scott and Mary Carmen Ruby, he was born December 26, 1978, in Waco, TX.
Eddy enjoyed sports, the outdoors, and hanging out with his many cousins at grandma and grandpa's house. His favorite childhood pastime was chasing around and wrestling with his older brother, Scott.
He was a very mechanically inclined handyman. After graduating from University High School in 1996, Eddy attended TSTC. He then used his skills and talents to become a front-end mechanic. He was a hardworker and faithful employee of Jesse Britts Automotive for many years.
Eddy was proud and strong. He was hardworking. He was loving and loyal. Eddy was a good man. He is dearly loved. The void left by his absence is impossible to fill and he will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his twin baby brothers, Rumaldo Frederick and Juan Jesus Ruby; grandparents, Herman and Arlene Ruby of Redding, CA, and Cirilo Alejandra Diaz of Waco,TX.
Eddy is survived by his wife, Kelly, and their children, Jaxen and Avery; his parents, William Scott and Mary Carmen Ruby; his brother, Scott Ruby and wife, Vicky; a host of nieces and nephews; and many beloved relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Scott Ruby, Gabriel Ruby, Richard Diaz, Jesse Britt, Johnny Villafana, and Ashley Hill.
Memories and tributes may be left at www.LakeShoreFH.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Jun. 17, 2021.