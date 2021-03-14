William T. Sherry
April 13, 1947 - March 10, 2021
William "Bill" Thomas Sherry, 73, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, at his home. He was beloved by family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 18, at the St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church with Father Joseph Geleney Jr. as Celebrant. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, with a Rosary Service at 7 p.m. at OakCrest Funeral Home.
Bill was born on April 13, 1947, in Oakland, CA, to Bernard and Genevieve Sherry, and grew up in Tracy, CA, with his parents and older sister, Joan. The family later adopted Robert and Elizabeth. He attended St. Mary's High School in Stockton, CA. Bill left California to attend St. Gregory's Junior College in Shawnee, OK, and in his junior year went to the University of Oklahoma in Norman, OK, to major in technical theater. He graduated in December 1969 with a Bachelor's in Fine Arts degree.
In January 1970 he married the love of his life, Elizabeth Jones, whom he met in the theatre department, also pursuing a technical theater degree. After their summer trip to California that year they returned to find Bill's draft notice, upon which they moved to Bartlesville, home of Elizabeth's parents, and he entered the U.S. Army in October. Some months later Bill was sent to Germany to work on tanks. Another army troupe which put on one act plays on race relations and drug abuse came to his base, which a friend from OU was in. He introduced Bill to his sergeant, who got Bill transferred to the Training Road Show, stationed in Frankfurt. Elizabeth was able to join him, and they enjoyed traveling throughout southern Germany with this troupe.
Back in the US Bill completed his Master of Fine Arts degree, and he worked at Oklahoma City University. He and Elizabeth had also worked there as a "scene painting team" at Lyric Theatre during the summers. They had their first child, Laura, in 1974. Upon getting his master's degree he obtained his first job as scene designer at Maryland University, so the family moved to Maryland in the summer of 1976. He subsequently obtained the position of Assistant professor of Scene Design at Baylor University in May of 1978, so the family moved to Waco. Their second child, Paul, was born in 1979. He worked at Baylor for over 30 years, promoted to Professor, teaching technical theater classes and designing and executing countless plays and musicals. He was a skilled scene painter. Bill's faith has always been of prime importance, and he has been such a stalwart and guide for his family.
Since his retirement he has been able to put more time and energy into serving his faith community, and has been instrumental in helping St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church provide lunches for homeless folks. He has always loved his family, and has loved being with his grandson, Andrew. A favorite experience was their fishing trip last fall.
Bill was preceded in death by his younger sister, Elizabeth Swanson, and his daughter, Laura Blanchard.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; son, Paul; grandson, Andrew Blanchard; sister, Joan Evans; and brother, Robert Sherry.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.