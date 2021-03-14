To sweet Elizabeth & Dearest Paul and the entire Sherry family you are all in my prayers ., I am so heartbroken at this news ...there are out pouring of loving messages on my Facebook page from many of his past students I´ll try and copy them and snail mail them your way . Sally has my contact info also ... This is what I posted on my FB page ., love you guys bunches love Shara xxxx -------------- I have a Sad and heavy heart this morning found out that my professor of Set Design at Baylor University Theatre Bill Sherry (retired) my colleague friend & mentor passed away on Monday very unexpectedly .. thanks for sharing your talent with us and teaching me how to hold a pencil and to see things in large scale on a set .., love ya Bill Sherry and will miss your contagious smile & laughter ..., prayers for his sweet family during this time of sadness and loss... I know you are fishing up in Heaven eternally and painting Heaven all kinds of fun colors .. thank you for touching my life and so many others .... you shall be so missed RIP Bill love Shahrzad Haghjoo xxxxx

Shara Haghjoo March 14, 2021