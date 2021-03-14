Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William T. Sherry
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
William T. Sherry

April 13, 1947 - March 10, 2021

William "Bill" Thomas Sherry, 73, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, at his home. He was beloved by family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 18, at the St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church with Father Joseph Geleney Jr. as Celebrant. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, with a Rosary Service at 7 p.m. at OakCrest Funeral Home.

Bill was born on April 13, 1947, in Oakland, CA, to Bernard and Genevieve Sherry, and grew up in Tracy, CA, with his parents and older sister, Joan. The family later adopted Robert and Elizabeth. He attended St. Mary's High School in Stockton, CA. Bill left California to attend St. Gregory's Junior College in Shawnee, OK, and in his junior year went to the University of Oklahoma in Norman, OK, to major in technical theater. He graduated in December 1969 with a Bachelor's in Fine Arts degree.

In January 1970 he married the love of his life, Elizabeth Jones, whom he met in the theatre department, also pursuing a technical theater degree. After their summer trip to California that year they returned to find Bill's draft notice, upon which they moved to Bartlesville, home of Elizabeth's parents, and he entered the U.S. Army in October. Some months later Bill was sent to Germany to work on tanks. Another army troupe which put on one act plays on race relations and drug abuse came to his base, which a friend from OU was in. He introduced Bill to his sergeant, who got Bill transferred to the Training Road Show, stationed in Frankfurt. Elizabeth was able to join him, and they enjoyed traveling throughout southern Germany with this troupe.

Back in the US Bill completed his Master of Fine Arts degree, and he worked at Oklahoma City University. He and Elizabeth had also worked there as a "scene painting team" at Lyric Theatre during the summers. They had their first child, Laura, in 1974. Upon getting his master's degree he obtained his first job as scene designer at Maryland University, so the family moved to Maryland in the summer of 1976. He subsequently obtained the position of Assistant professor of Scene Design at Baylor University in May of 1978, so the family moved to Waco. Their second child, Paul, was born in 1979. He worked at Baylor for over 30 years, promoted to Professor, teaching technical theater classes and designing and executing countless plays and musicals. He was a skilled scene painter. Bill's faith has always been of prime importance, and he has been such a stalwart and guide for his family.

Since his retirement he has been able to put more time and energy into serving his faith community, and has been instrumental in helping St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church provide lunches for homeless folks. He has always loved his family, and has loved being with his grandson, Andrew. A favorite experience was their fishing trip last fall.

Bill was preceded in death by his younger sister, Elizabeth Swanson, and his daughter, Laura Blanchard.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; son, Paul; grandson, Andrew Blanchard; sister, Joan Evans; and brother, Robert Sherry.

Share a memory and sign the guest book at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Mar
17
Rosary
7:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Mar
18
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
TX
Funeral services provided by:
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Bill was such a kind colleague toward me and very generous when I first arrived at Baylor back in 2002. I respected him so much for his artistic skill and gentle spirit. I never cold bring myself to call him "Bill" though he wouldn't have minded, so he has always been Mr. Sherry for me as he has for the students. His models and paintings still surround us at Baylor Theatre and his memory lives on.
DeAnna Toten Beard
March 15, 2021
I've known Mr. Sherry since I was 6yrs when my dad worked with him at the scene shop at Baylor. Mr. Sherry would take time and show me the sets and was so nice to me and my brothers. He was a good man and I'm happy to have known him. Prayers go out to his family.
Shane Palacios
March 15, 2021
William will be remembered as a kind and generous man. May he Rest In Peace. My sympathies to the entire Sherry family.
Patricia Corrigan
March 14, 2021
Katy Reeves
March 14, 2021
To sweet Elizabeth & Dearest Paul and the entire Sherry family you are all in my prayers ., I am so heartbroken at this news ...there are out pouring of loving messages on my Facebook page from many of his past students I´ll try and copy them and snail mail them your way . Sally has my contact info also ... This is what I posted on my FB page ., love you guys bunches love Shara xxxx -------------- I have a Sad and heavy heart this morning found out that my professor of Set Design at Baylor University Theatre Bill Sherry (retired) my colleague friend & mentor passed away on Monday very unexpectedly .. thanks for sharing your talent with us and teaching me how to hold a pencil and to see things in large scale on a set .., love ya Bill Sherry and will miss your contagious smile & laughter ..., prayers for his sweet family during this time of sadness and loss... I know you are fishing up in Heaven eternally and painting Heaven all kinds of fun colors .. thank you for touching my life and so many others .... you shall be so missed RIP Bill love Shahrzad Haghjoo xxxxx
Shara Haghjoo
March 14, 2021
So sorry, all my condolences to Elizabeth and all of Bill´s family. My years working with Bill at Baylor were made some of the best of my life because of him.
Bob Guthrie
March 14, 2021
Alison Frost
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results