William "Billy" ThunAug. 14, 1933 - April 17, 2022William Eugene (Billy) Thun, of Elk, Texas, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 17, at the age of 88. He was surrounded by his loving wife and children by his side. Rosary will be recited Thursday, April 21, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Elk at 10:00 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m.Billy was born in Elk, Texas on August 14, 1933, the oldest of six siblings. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the VFW. Billy retired from Owens-Illinois after 37 years to enjoy his life passion of farming. His work ethic and desire to care for his family made him the honorable man he was. He married the love of his life, Peggy Joann Pomykal, on August 3, 1957. Together, they had five girls who adored and respected him deeply.Billy was known for having the best cook-outs, playing a mean hand of moon, listening to polka music, hunting, and sharing funny stories throughout his life. He was preceded in death by his parents Willie and Clara (Adamek) Thun and a precious granddaughter, Abby.He leaves behind his beloved wife of 64 ½ years, Joann; five daughters, Margaret and husband, Ricky Stecher, Shirley and husband, Jeff Harriman, Pamela Heinberg, Anna and husband, Jason Busby, and Kathy and husband, Joe Polansky; 11 grandkids, Amanda and husband, Corey Pharris, Amy and husband, Bryant Coleman, Austin and wife, Bonnie Stecher, Jessica Stecher, Sierra Harriman and fiancé, Tanner Fleet, Shelby Harriman and Tyler Pavelka, Will and Olivia Heinberg, and Chloe, Nathan, and Jacob Polansky; and six great-grandkids, Madi and Gracy Pharris, Cash, Cannon, and Case Coleman, and Ila Stecher. He also leaves behind three brothers and two sisters.Donations can be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Bill Thun. Special thank you to the nurses and caregivers with Texas Home Health & Hospice.