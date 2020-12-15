William "Bill" Wohlschlag
Dec. 18, 1946 - Dec. 7, 2020
William "Bill" Wohlschlag, 73, retired machinist of Waco, Texas passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Monday, December 7 in Lubbock.
He was born on December 18, 1946 to Dr. Donald Eugene "Curly" Wohlschlag and Marjorie Wohlschlag.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Nancy.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jan Wohlschlag; daughter, Mary Sabine and husband, Kyle Jacobson; son, Christopher Wohlschlag; and sister, Sarah Wohlschlag and husband, Jack Wood.
Born in Indiana, Bill grew up in San Francisco, California. He graduated from the University of Miami (FL) with a degree in business before moving to Rockport, Texas. He lived a life of adventure, traveling around the world with his wife and, later, his children. A longtime resident of the Rockport area, Bill was an avid sailor on his boat, The Northerner, surfer, and even searched for wrecked ships with his friends. He worked as a Park Ranger and boatyard manager before his final career as a machinist with Alcoa in Waco.
Bill was a dearly beloved husband, father, and brother, and his gentle, kind demeanor made him loved by all who knew him. His family was his pride and joy, and his spirit will remain with them forever.
Cremation has taken place. A private memorial will be held by the family at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made by donating to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 15, 2020.