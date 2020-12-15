Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
William "Bill" Wohlschlag
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX
William "Bill" Wohlschlag

Dec. 18, 1946 - Dec. 7, 2020

William "Bill" Wohlschlag, 73, retired machinist of Waco, Texas passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Monday, December 7 in Lubbock.

He was born on December 18, 1946 to Dr. Donald Eugene "Curly" Wohlschlag and Marjorie Wohlschlag.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Nancy.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jan Wohlschlag; daughter, Mary Sabine and husband, Kyle Jacobson; son, Christopher Wohlschlag; and sister, Sarah Wohlschlag and husband, Jack Wood.

Born in Indiana, Bill grew up in San Francisco, California. He graduated from the University of Miami (FL) with a degree in business before moving to Rockport, Texas. He lived a life of adventure, traveling around the world with his wife and, later, his children. A longtime resident of the Rockport area, Bill was an avid sailor on his boat, The Northerner, surfer, and even searched for wrecked ships with his friends. He worked as a Park Ranger and boatyard manager before his final career as a machinist with Alcoa in Waco.

Bill was a dearly beloved husband, father, and brother, and his gentle, kind demeanor made him loved by all who knew him. His family was his pride and joy, and his spirit will remain with them forever.

Cremation has taken place. A private memorial will be held by the family at a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made by donating to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Combest Family Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. Mr. Wohlschlag was always so kind and he will truly be missed. I can’t imagine how hard this year has been on y’all, but my thoughts and prayers are with y’all now more than ever. I love and miss y’all!
Savannah Ulcak
December 23, 2020
I am very sad to here of Bill's passing. I had the pleasure of being Bill's supervisor during his time at Alcoa. He was a very kind and gentle man who always had a smile on his face. Everyone liked and respected him.
Rick Lebkowsky
December 18, 2020
Jan, Sorry to hear of this news. Bill was one of good ones. Deepest condolences to you and your family.
Steve Trumble
December 16, 2020
Our condolences to Jan and family on the passing of Bill. May you find peace remembering your many good years together.
Ken and Sue Bowers
December 15, 2020
Jan we are so sorry for your loss. You and the family are on our hearts and in our prayers. We miss y´all.
Ernestine York
December 15, 2020
