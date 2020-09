Willie Mae HumbleJuly 26, 1918 - Sept. 12, 2020Willie Mae Humble passed Saturday, September 12. Visitation from 1 to 5 p.m., Friday, September 25, Dorsey-Keatts Chapel Waco. Graveside at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, September 26, at Valley View Cemetery in Hubbard, Texas.Dorsey-Keatts WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com