Willie McLeanMay 10, 1945 - Nov. 8, 2020Mrs. Willie McLean passed away November 8, 2020. Graveside services at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 14, at Doris Miller Memorial Park. Public visitation from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday.Due to the pandemic, graveside service for family and friends. Please continue to lift up family in your prayers. Special thanks to Providence Hospice.