Willie Lee Sweatt, Jr.
October 13, 1947 - December 21, 2021
Willie Lee Sweatt, Jr., 74, of Waco, TX, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, December 31, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., Waco. A graveside will follow immediately after, at 12:30 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. 5th, Waco.
Willie was born on October 13, 1947, in Gainesville, TX. After entering the 11th grade at Gainesville High School, he entered the Job Corp and received his GED. In the Job Corp he studied photography and was stationed in both Idaho and Nebraska. He was also a police officer with Hillsboro PD and TSTC for a time. In 1986, he opened Sweatt's Janitorial and Maid Service and was a proud business owner for 32 years. Willie loved God, family, fishing, and of course, poker and pool.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene Garrett; and his father, Willie Lee Sweatt, Sr.; and numerous brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandra (Ross) Sweatt; sister-in-law and caregiver, Marcia Ross; son, Terrance (Michelle) Sweatt of Waco, and their children, Ryan Sweatt "Grasshopper" of Waco and Xavier Berry "Joker" of Arlington; son, Andre Ross, Sr., (Amanda) of Lewisville and their children, Andre Ross, Jr. "Papa Little" of McKinney, Aaron Ross "Mister" of Waco, Layla Ross "Popcorn" of McKinney, Jada Ortiz "Shortness" and Andres' "Lil Andy" Ortiz of McKinney, Adam Ross "Knucklehead" of Waco and Asher Ross "Heavy" of Lewisville; as well as numerous sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, and a host of very dear relatives and friends.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2021.