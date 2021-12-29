Menu
Willie Lee Sweatt Jr.
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX
Willie Lee Sweatt, Jr.

October 13, 1947 - December 21, 2021

Willie Lee Sweatt, Jr., 74, of Waco, TX, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, December 31, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N. Robinson Dr., Waco. A graveside will follow immediately after, at 12:30 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S. 5th, Waco.

Willie was born on October 13, 1947, in Gainesville, TX. After entering the 11th grade at Gainesville High School, he entered the Job Corp and received his GED. In the Job Corp he studied photography and was stationed in both Idaho and Nebraska. He was also a police officer with Hillsboro PD and TSTC for a time. In 1986, he opened Sweatt's Janitorial and Maid Service and was a proud business owner for 32 years. Willie loved God, family, fishing, and of course, poker and pool.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene Garrett; and his father, Willie Lee Sweatt, Sr.; and numerous brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandra (Ross) Sweatt; sister-in-law and caregiver, Marcia Ross; son, Terrance (Michelle) Sweatt of Waco, and their children, Ryan Sweatt "Grasshopper" of Waco and Xavier Berry "Joker" of Arlington; son, Andre Ross, Sr., (Amanda) of Lewisville and their children, Andre Ross, Jr. "Papa Little" of McKinney, Aaron Ross "Mister" of Waco, Layla Ross "Popcorn" of McKinney, Jada Ortiz "Shortness" and Andres' "Lil Andy" Ortiz of McKinney, Adam Ross "Knucklehead" of Waco and Asher Ross "Heavy" of Lewisville; as well as numerous sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, and a host of very dear relatives and friends.

Online condolences at www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX
Dec
31
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
2124 S. 5th, Waco, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Terry and Michelle, we are so saddened to learn of your Dad's home going! We will be praying for God to pour his peach and comfort to you and your family during this time of grief. Much love to you all.
Kenny and Robin Lewis
Other
January 6, 2022
Sandra, so sorry for your loss. Please accept our sincere condolences.
Steve Kincer
December 30, 2021
Sandra you and your family have my deepest sympathy and love in the loss of your love one. Know he will be greatly missed. Will keep you lifted up in prayer. Much love always. Ruby
Ruby Harrison-Rogers
Friend
December 29, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the Sweatt family. M. Montoya and family !
M. Montoya
Friend
December 29, 2021
