Wilma McCutchen
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Wilma McCutchen

Oct. 16, 1930 - Dec. 11, 2020

Wilma Culp McCutchen, 90, of Waco, passed away on December 11, 2020 after a brief illness with COVID and having suffered with dementia for the last several years. A visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel. Wearing a mask and social distancing will be required at the funeral home. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Crawford Cemetery with Harold Benns officiating.

Wilma was born October 16, 1930 in Crawford Texas to James Lee and Hassie Elizabeth Blanton. She grew up in Crawford and graduated from Crawford High School. She met and married Roy Lee Culp on July 22, 1950, and they were blessed with four children, Ricky, Cindy, John David and Sharon. Roy predeceased her in June of 1984. She then married Eugene McCutchen in December of 1990. Eugene predeceased her in May of 2003.

She worked in bookkeeping and accounting for many years in the Waco area, including Methodist Home, Island Plastics and Raytheon. She retired in 1990 to enjoy life and to do the things she loved best. She loved gardening and was always working in a flower bed. She also loved to read and work crossword puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy; Son, Ricky Lee Culp; daughter in law, Tanjhnua Culp; son-in-law, Arthur Dale (Stinky) Taylor; sisters- Ruth Blanton; Opal Christian; brothers- Ray Blanton, Earl Blanton; second husband, Eugene.

Survivors include her children, Cindy Schrader; John David Culp, Sharon Sue Keltner; sisters, Verna Arp; Dixie Wallace; Mildred Bays; brother, Royce Blanton; grandchildren, Zachary Schrader, Amanda Culp Blackwell, Ashley Culp Niswanger, Johnathan Duane Culp, Joshua Culp; Tina Mullins Gordon; Keeley Chandler; Kelsey Gabert; Haley Yarborough and numerous great-grandchildren.

The family would like to to extend a special thank you to the nurses and doctors at Providence Hospital that made her last hours comfortable and were there with her.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Susan G Komen Breast Cancer; Crohn's and Colitis Foundation; Alzheimer's Foundation or a charity of your choice.

The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfuneralhome.com where you may leave your condolence or a fond memory for Wilma.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive, Waco, TX
Dec
16
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Crawford Cemetery
TX
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Our heartfelt sympathy to all of Wilma's family and friends. She is now in a better place, healthy and happy. Love to all of you.
Ronn & Donna Starner
December 15, 2020
