Wilma Jean Pedrotti
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Wilma Jean Pedrotti

April 17, 1929 - Sept. 28, 2021

In his mercy, God received Jean Pedrotti, 92, on September 28, 2021. Funeral services will be held at St. Jerome Catholic Church on Saturday, October 9, with a Rosary starting at 10:30 a.m. and a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. A graveside service will take place at a later date in New Carlisle, OH.

Jean was born April 17, 1929, in Kankakee, IL, to Owen and Waynie Sullivan. She married Leno Pedrotti on June 23, 1951, they moved to Ohio, and there they had eight children.

Jean was preceded in death by Leno on August 19, 2008. Jean will be remembered by her many children, relatives, and friends for her keen mind and wit, beauty inside and out, sacrificial love, dedication to prayer, and merciful, listening, compassionate heart.

For more information about Jean's life and to express condolences online, go to www.oakcrestwaco.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to Caritas or a charity of choice would be welcome.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Glen Haven Memorial Gardens
8200 W. National Road, New Carlisle, OH
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
