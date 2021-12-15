Wincie Iona Evans Cannon
Nov. 5, 1929 - Dec. 11, 2021
Wincie Iona Evans Cannon passed away on December 11, 2021. Private services were held on Tuesday, December 14. She was laid to rest in China Spring Cemetery.
Wincie was born on November 5, 1929 in Heber Springs, Cleburne County, Arkansas. She moved to Waco at 16 and met her husband, Gene Cannon while waiting tables at a local restaurant. They married in September 1947 and had almost 44 years together before he died in August, 1991.
She loved to play the guitar and she and Gene were on the radio every Sunday with Rev. G.P. Comer. They also loved going to nursing homes and singing and playing for the residents. She was a long time member of the Lake Shore Methodist Church. She spent many years working as an election judge for McLennan County and working part-time at Baylor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Eugene "Gene" Cannon; parents, William Francis and Erma Beatrice Robertson Evans; sisters, Thelma Merle Evans Rogers, of Hope, Arkansas, Selma Pearl Evans, of Heber Springs, Arkansas, Euna Mae Evans Duyck, of Waco, and Martha Evans Crow, of Waco.
Survivors include her children, Don and wife, Judy, of Waco, Carolyn and husband, Sam Sorrels, of Corpus Christi, and Kenneth and wife, Darla, of Waco; four grandchildren, Melissa Lamb and husband, Joshua, Travis Cannon and wife, Tara, Christopher Sorrels, and Robyn Sorrels; six great-grandchildren: Caleb and Hunter Lamb, Meagan, Jackson, and Kailey Cannon, and Sariyah Sorrels. She is also survived by her sister, Billie Ehlich of Michigan; several nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Memorials may be made to Methodist Children's Home or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
The family invites you to share a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 15, 2021.