Wincie Iona Evans Cannon
1929 - 2021
Wincie Iona Evans Cannon

Nov. 5, 1929 - Dec. 11, 2021

Wincie Iona Evans Cannon passed away on December 11, 2021. Private services were held on Tuesday, December 14. She was laid to rest in China Spring Cemetery.

Wincie was born on November 5, 1929 in Heber Springs, Cleburne County, Arkansas. She moved to Waco at 16 and met her husband, Gene Cannon while waiting tables at a local restaurant. They married in September 1947 and had almost 44 years together before he died in August, 1991.

She loved to play the guitar and she and Gene were on the radio every Sunday with Rev. G.P. Comer. They also loved going to nursing homes and singing and playing for the residents. She was a long time member of the Lake Shore Methodist Church. She spent many years working as an election judge for McLennan County and working part-time at Baylor.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Eugene "Gene" Cannon; parents, William Francis and Erma Beatrice Robertson Evans; sisters, Thelma Merle Evans Rogers, of Hope, Arkansas, Selma Pearl Evans, of Heber Springs, Arkansas, Euna Mae Evans Duyck, of Waco, and Martha Evans Crow, of Waco.

Survivors include her children, Don and wife, Judy, of Waco, Carolyn and husband, Sam Sorrels, of Corpus Christi, and Kenneth and wife, Darla, of Waco; four grandchildren, Melissa Lamb and husband, Joshua, Travis Cannon and wife, Tara, Christopher Sorrels, and Robyn Sorrels; six great-grandchildren: Caleb and Hunter Lamb, Meagan, Jackson, and Kailey Cannon, and Sariyah Sorrels. She is also survived by her sister, Billie Ehlich of Michigan; several nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Memorials may be made to Methodist Children's Home or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The family invites you to share a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Fond memories of working with Winnie at elections department. She was always happy and always smiling. May God bless her and the family.
Barbara White
Friend
December 16, 2021
So sorry to hear of Wincie's death. Rest in peace.
Fred Weekley
Other
December 15, 2021
How I will miss the wonderful Christmas letters that Wincie so graciously sent across the decades! She and her old friend Lorraine Kluge were stalwarts of the election department and devoted untold hours to the citizens of McLennan County. Rest in peace, dear Wincie.
John Willingham
Work
December 15, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Winnie passing. We will all miss her sweet smile and kind heart. Prayers for peace and comfort.
Carolyn Cannon Reat
Family
December 15, 2021
My condolences to your family. I worked with Wincie on local elections. She was conscientious and could be counted on to do a good job. Blessings of comfort your way.
Nana Cornwell Baugh
December 15, 2021
Rest Easy! I already miss you so much! our conversations & laughs. Incredibly honored to have met you. Thank you for always being so sweet & appreciative. Praying for peace & comfort for your children.
Amanda Garza
Work
December 14, 2021
