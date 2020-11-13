Yolanda PowellJan. 11, 1969 - Nov. 5, 2020Services for Yolanda Michelle Fanthenia Powell will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Acts Fellowship Church located at 300 S. 13th St Waco, TX 76701. There will also be a livestream of the services at Life Cathedral Church located at 1301 Webster Avenue Waco, Texas. Viewing for Yolanda will be from Noon to 6 p.m., Friday, November 13, at McDowell Funeral Home. There will also be a viewing the day of the services from 11 a.m. to1 2:30 p.m. at Acts Fellowship Church.Due to Covid there will be temperature scans, social distancing and mask required. Space is limited at both locations.It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their beloved Yolanda Michelle Fanthenia Powell born in Waco, TX, who passed away at the age of 51 on November 5, 2020, at Providence Hospital. Yolanda was well known in her community and always served the Lord in gladness.