Yoma Jane Northern
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home - Overton
905 South Commerce Street
Overton, TX
Yoma Jane Northern

June 19, 1932 - Dec. 9, 2020

Yoma Jane Northern, 88, of Waco, passed away on December 9, 2020, in Temple, Texas. She was born June 19, 1932, to the late John and Clyde Northern

Graveside services for Yoma Northern will be 1 p.m., Saturday, December 19, at Kilgore City Cemetery, Kilgore, Texas, with Reverend Eugene Adams officiating.

Yoma spent most of her life in Overton, Texas. She moved to Waco in 1994 where she lived many happy years at Ridgecrest Retirement and Healthcare Community. She was a member of Rocky Mount Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ubie, Winnie Dee, Ruthie, and Ganna; brothers, John, and James.

Survivors include her nieces, Joann Adams, Deborah Pruitt, Susie Denton, Dee Seely, and nephew, John Rose.

Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.

Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Kilgore City Cemetery
Kilgore, TX
Funeral services provided by:
Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home - Overton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
