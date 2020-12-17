Yoma Jane Northern
June 19, 1932 - Dec. 9, 2020
Yoma Jane Northern, 88, of Waco, passed away on December 9, 2020, in Temple, Texas. She was born June 19, 1932, to the late John and Clyde Northern
Graveside services for Yoma Northern will be 1 p.m., Saturday, December 19, at Kilgore City Cemetery, Kilgore, Texas, with Reverend Eugene Adams officiating.
Yoma spent most of her life in Overton, Texas. She moved to Waco in 1994 where she lived many happy years at Ridgecrest Retirement and Healthcare Community. She was a member of Rocky Mount Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ubie, Winnie Dee, Ruthie, and Ganna; brothers, John, and James.
Survivors include her nieces, Joann Adams, Deborah Pruitt, Susie Denton, Dee Seely, and nephew, John Rose.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 17, 2020.