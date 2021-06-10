Yun N. Bishop
Nov. 13, 1963 - May 31, 2021
Yun Neang "Melissa" Bishop, 57, of Waco, passed away Mon., May 31, 2021, at her home. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m., Sat., June 12, in the chapel of OakCrest Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Rosemound Cemetery, next to her beloved husband, Jimmy. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Fri., June 11, at the funeral home.
For 12-1/2 years Melissa worked at Lease To-own, Inc in Waco. She also worked at Chapman's Check Cashing for over 16 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, whom she adored, James C. Bishop, Jr.; her mother and father-in-law, James C. and Norma Jean Bishop; and twin daughters, Amy and Jamie Bishop.
Left to share her memories are her sons, James C. Bishop, III and fiancé, Maresa Polk and Carroll Lee Bishop and wife, Jasmine; sisters-in-law, Connie Crook, Beverly Tieman, Patsy Curry, Mary Jane Harris, and Tammy Bishop; uncle/brother-in-law, Ronnie D. Bishop; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends who loved her.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2021.