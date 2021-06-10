Menu
Yun N. Bishop
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX
Yun N. Bishop

Nov. 13, 1963 - May 31, 2021

Yun Neang "Melissa" Bishop, 57, of Waco, passed away Mon., May 31, 2021, at her home. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m., Sat., June 12, in the chapel of OakCrest Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Rosemound Cemetery, next to her beloved husband, Jimmy. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Fri., June 11, at the funeral home.

For 12-1/2 years Melissa worked at Lease To-own, Inc in Waco. She also worked at Chapman's Check Cashing for over 16 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, whom she adored, James C. Bishop, Jr.; her mother and father-in-law, James C. and Norma Jean Bishop; and twin daughters, Amy and Jamie Bishop.

Left to share her memories are her sons, James C. Bishop, III and fiancé, Maresa Polk and Carroll Lee Bishop and wife, Jasmine; sisters-in-law, Connie Crook, Beverly Tieman, Patsy Curry, Mary Jane Harris, and Tammy Bishop; uncle/brother-in-law, Ronnie D. Bishop; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends who loved her.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
Jun
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Melissa, you were a beautiful person inside and out you always greeted me with a smile when we seen each other you will be greatly missed Prayers for the family
Greta Tolbert
Friend
June 14, 2021
We are so very sorry for your families loss. Such a tragedy to happen to a beautiful woman. We knew her from her job and considered her a friend. I pray for healing for your family
Linda and frank Lopez
Friend
June 11, 2021
no more pain my friend . Memories at Kmart were are full of laughter and seeing you smile
Teresa Morales
Family
June 10, 2021
God speed to Melissa. Prayers for her loving family and friends.
Rhonda Taylor
Other
June 10, 2021
