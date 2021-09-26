Zach TaylorNov. 30, 1994 - Sept. 20, 2021Zach Taylor passed away September 20, 2021, at the age of 26.Zach was born November 30, 1994, in Temple, Texas, the son of Richard Dale and Deborah Dorlene (Grant) Taylor. He was a 2013 graduate of Midway High School and continued his education in Computer Science at TSTC. Zach had a love for cars, especially Acura Integra and was active in their car club. Most recently, he was employed by 7-11 on Hwy Six.Preceding him in death was his maternal grandfather, Stan Grant.Survivors include his parents, Rick and Debbie Taylor; two brothers, Trey Pearson and wife, Amber, Christopher Taylor; nephew, Brock Pearson; nieces, Jordyn Taylor, Jenna Taylor; maternal grandmother, Levene Grant; paternal grandmother, Anna Spencer; aunt and uncle, Danielle Spake; aunt and uncle, Leise and Brad Wells, Uncle Curtis Grant; aunt, Betty Gordon; cousins, Cody Wells, Bryce Grant, Josh Grant, Alice Gordon and Norman Rosentreter.