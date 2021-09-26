Menu
Zach Taylor
1994 - 2021
BORN
1994
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX
Zach Taylor

Nov. 30, 1994 - Sept. 20, 2021

Zach Taylor passed away September 20, 2021, at the age of 26.

Zach was born November 30, 1994, in Temple, Texas, the son of Richard Dale and Deborah Dorlene (Grant) Taylor. He was a 2013 graduate of Midway High School and continued his education in Computer Science at TSTC. Zach had a love for cars, especially Acura Integra and was active in their car club. Most recently, he was employed by 7-11 on Hwy Six.

Preceding him in death was his maternal grandfather, Stan Grant.

Survivors include his parents, Rick and Debbie Taylor; two brothers, Trey Pearson and wife, Amber, Christopher Taylor; nephew, Brock Pearson; nieces, Jordyn Taylor, Jenna Taylor; maternal grandmother, Levene Grant; paternal grandmother, Anna Spencer; aunt and uncle, Danielle Spake; aunt and uncle, Leise and Brad Wells, Uncle Curtis Grant; aunt, Betty Gordon; cousins, Cody Wells, Bryce Grant, Josh Grant, Alice Gordon and Norman Rosentreter.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Missing all of you on Cranbrook! My heart was saddened to hear of our loss here on this earth! Zach was such a kind heart, friend and neighbor! We are thinking of you as you walk this time without him.
Kathy and Andy Trimble
October 2, 2021
You were like a son to me and i will never forget our talks and the fun we had at work. The time we all went to the zoo was the best time i had in a long time. I will miss u my friend and i luv u! All the pain and pressure of life is over, u are free so fly with the angels my friend
Donna Shierling
Friend
September 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss will keep you in my prayer during this difficult time.
Debby Pustejovsky
September 27, 2021
