Mrs. Zelma Ross passed away Wednesday, March 10. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, March 19, at Victoria Life. Interment to follow at Moonlight Cemetery in Robinson, TX. Visitation 1 to 5 p.m., Thursday, March 18, in the Chapel of Dorsey Keatts.
Dorsey Keatts Waco
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Mar. 18, 2021.
Dear Ross family, I express my condolences for the loss of your Mother. Howard, you look just like your Mother. Am praying for the family's strength and faith to get through this sorrow. Be blessed and know that I am here for you and Eartha always.
Debra Lindsey Fortner & Daughters
March 19, 2021
Shirley, Howard, and Edward you have my deepest sympathy. Remember that earth has no sorrow that heaven can´t bear. You have an abundance of joyful memories!
Shirley Smith
March 18, 2021
Our prayers and sincere condolences goes out to the Ross Family, May God lift you and continue to sustain you today and the days ahead is our prayer.
Prayerfully, Elder Edwin and Carolyn Cashaw