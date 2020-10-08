GREENWOOD - Herbert C.G. Kasten, 88, of Greenwood, passed away Sept. 30, 2020. He was born Nov. 8, 1931 in rural Greenwood to Harry and Amanda (Olson) Kasten. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retired farmer. Family members include his wife, Bertha; sons, Kenneth, of Ashland, Keith, of Greenwood and Kevin, of Omaha; daughter, Kathryn, of Hastings and granddaughter, Charlotte Kasten. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Evelyn Strate. There will be a private family graveside service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to CHI Health Foundation. "Hugs from Home" or condolences online at Roperandsons.com
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Oct. 8, 2020.