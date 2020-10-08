YORK - Patty Jo Sorge, age 59 years, 10 months, and 15 days, entered into rest on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at her residence in York. She was born on Nov. 11, 1960 in Deshler, to Floyd and Dorothy (Heyen) Sorge. Patty married Michael Ryan, Sr. on Aug. 17, 1977 in Texas and to this marriage three children were born, Michael Jr., Mary, and Katie. Her hobbies included playing cards (10 point pitch), bingo and most of all spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren. She attended school in York and later received her associate's degree from Hastings Community College in Hastings. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Dorothy. Patty is survived by her son Mike Ryan Jr. of York; daughters, Mary Sherman (Jacob)of York and Katie Ryan of York; son, Lukas Draeger of Osceola; sister Ruth Long of San Jose, Calif.; brother, David Sorge of El Paso, Texas; six grandchildren, Courtney, Braeden, Gracie, Thomas, Faith and Ivan and one great-grandchild, Sophia. Funeral services were held at Peace Lutheran Church in Deshler, on Oct. 1, with Pastor Joseph Love officiating. Memorial contributions may be given to Peace Lutheran Church, Deshler. Condolences may be sent to PriceUrbauer Ahrendts.com
.
.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Oct. 8, 2020.