Wenninghoff family, Sincere sympathy on the passing of Florence. She was a sweet lady, When Jeannette and I were friends during our years at St. Stan's, she was so nice to me when I would be at her house. She was blessed with a long life and is now at peace in the arms of the angels. So sorry for your loss Nancy, Jeannette and Laurie. God Bless

Mary Frances (Wrobleski)Korach October 18, 2020