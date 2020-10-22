FREMONT - Dorothy Novotny, 94, of Fremont, formerly of Valparaiso, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. She was born on May 2, 1926 in Weston, to Adolph and Mary (Tejral) Komenda. On Sept. 10, 1946, she was united in marriage to Howard Novotny at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Brainard. Dorothy was a member of Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church. She loved caring for her lawn and flowers. She is survived by daughter, Linda (Ernie) Cech of Clarkson; grandchildren, Sheila (Eric) Nebola of Thornton, Colo. and Bryan (Emily) Cech of Arlington; great-granchildren, Haylee and Hunter Nebola, Addyson, Colton and Grayson Cech; sisters-in-law, Glee Komenda, Ida Schindler and JoAnn Novotny; brothers-in-law, Steve (Sandy) Novotny and James Novotny and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her hus- band, Howard A. Novotny; parents, Adolph and Mary Komenda; sisters, Helen Tejral, Julia Kliment, Marie Skokan, Agnes Benes and Betty Benes; brothers, Adolph Komenda, Anton Komenda and Ted Komenda. A Mass of Christian Burial for family only was held on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Sts. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, Valparaiso. Celebrant was the Rev. Matthew Zimmer. Interment was at St. Francis Cemetery in Wahoo. The funeral was live streamed on the Svoboda Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials may be sent in care of the family. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
to leave condolences. Arrangements were done by Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Oct. 22, 2020.