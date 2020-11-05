YUTAN - Paul Peitzmeier Sr., 83, of Yutan, died at Compassionate Memory Care in Omaha on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul Henry and Rose Mary (Erhart) Peitzmeier; brother, Robert; sister, Delores Paul and Mercedes Long. Paul is survived by his wife, Laura Peitzmeier of Yutan; sons, Paul (Tina) Peitzmeier of Joplin, Mo. and Jeffrey (Theresa) Peitzmeier of Leshara; daughters, Lorrie Ann Bauer (Tony Wilson) of Twin Falls, Idaho and Christine Peitzmeier of Omaha; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Michael Peitzmeier of Illinois and sisters, Mary Joe Joles and Virginia Martin also of Illinois. Funeral service was held Friday, Oct. 30, at the Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn with burial at Westlawn Cemetery in Omaha. Memorials have been established to Yutan Fire and Rescue and can be mailed to the funeral home. Reichmuth Funeral Homes in charge of arrangements.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Nov. 5, 2020.