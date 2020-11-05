Menu
Search
Menu
Wahoo Newspaper
Wahoo Newspaper HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kerby Schmader
CERESCO - Kerby Eugene Schmader, 64, of Ceresco, passed away Oct. 22, 2020. He was born Oct. 25, 1955 to Eugene and Genevieve M. (Shreve) Schmader in Nebraska City. Kerby was the warehouse superintendent for Ernie's in Ceresco. Kerby was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Genevieve Schmader of Ceresco. A graveside service was held Saturday, Oct. 31, at Glendale Cemetery in Louisville. Memorials have been established to the Ceresco Rescue Squad. Condolences can be made online at Roperandsons.com. Roper and Sons Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
31
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Glendale Cemetery
, Louisville, Nebraska
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Just heard of Kirb's passing. Sorry that we didn't know to get to the Funeral Cuz, RIP.
Paul W Shreve
November 1, 2020
Going to miss the friendly wave on the streets of Ceresco as Kirby was doing his job for Ernie´s!! Always had a friendly smile for me and never saw him sloughing off!!
Ray Otto
October 31, 2020
Kerry was a good man and was a fixture in the Ceresco community for decades. He had a kind heart and looked out for those who needed a helping hand. We thank him for his thoughtful deeds. Certainly, he will be missed.
Cindy and Tom Gherini
October 29, 2020