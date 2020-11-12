WAHOO - Nathan J. "Nate" Fujan, 24, of Wahoo died Oct. 20, 2020 in Wahoo. He was born in Omaha on Oct. 17, 1996 to Marlin and Anne (Schmidt) Fujan. He was a 2015 graduate of Wahoo High School. Nathan is survived by his parents, Marlin and Anne Fujan of Wahoo; siblings, Olivia J. Fujan and Phelan J. Fujan of Omaha; uncles Norris Fujan, Byron Fujan, Harlow Fujan, Dave Schmidt, Bill Schmidt; aunt Michele Kapple; cousins Jessica Fujan Hansen, Brandon Kapple, Kyle Kapple, Justin Fujan, Ty- ler Kapple, Kaylee Kapple. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Clara Fujan, and John and Doris Schmidt and uncle, Michael Schmidt. Private services will be held for the family at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home. Memorials may be sent to the family. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, Wahoo, in charge of arrangements.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Nov. 12, 2020.