ASHLAND - On Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, Pauline Marie Linder, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 79. Pauline was born on June 20, 1941 in Tarkio, Mo. to Adolph and Bernice (Masaur) Fink. She grew up on a farm in Johnson County and graduated from Elk Creek High School in 1959. She received her education degree from Peru State College and embarked on 40-plus year teaching career in Nebraska at Wisner, Osceola, Aurora, York and Ashland schools. Pauline loved playing all kinds of games and was always up for a game of cards. She enjoyed fishing, gambling, and spending time with her grandkids. Pauline is survived by her husband Merlyn; sons, Brett (Renee) and Chris (Christine); six grandchildren, Morgan Linder, Col- lin Linder, Christian Linder, Dylan Linder, Sydney Linder and Connor Linder and siblings, Dorthea (Amos) Brad- sher, Florence (Walt) Galaz-ka, Helen (Bill) Thronton, Joe (Sharon) Fink and Jim (Pat) Fink. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Theresa (Wayne) Adam. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, Nov. 9 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Gretna. Celebrant was the Rev. Michael Grewe. She was interred at Ashland Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Gretna. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Nov. 12, 2020.