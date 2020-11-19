ITHACA - Phyllis Simon, 83, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at her home in Ithaca. She was born Oct. 24, 1937 in Omaha to Donald and Phyllis (Hert) Capalite. On Jan. 14, 1954 she married Gerald J. Simon in Pendleton, Calif. She is survived by her children, Bunnie McGee of Fremont, Terri (Dory) Hall of Wahoo, Shelly Trudell of Fremont, Jerry (Lori) Simon Jr. of Ithaca, Dan (Mollie) Simon of Ithaca, Candie (Tom) Wageman of Ithaca, Tom (Beth) Simon of Yutan; 27 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; many wonderful sisters, nieces, nephews, and close friends. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, Sr.; parents, Don and Phyllis Capalite; parents-in-law, Albert and Lillian Simon; granddaughter, Rachel Simon; granddaughter-in-law, Summer Simon; sister, Darlene Frost and brothers Larry Hert and Donnie Capalite. Phyllis was well known for her faith. She was a member of Lifesong Church in Wahoo. She spent many years mentoring believers, and ministered to so many people, both young and old. Her faith and her family were her life - but it didn't stop there. She became "mom" and "grandma" to so many others. It didn't take long to feel right at home around Phyllis and part of something/some-one very special. She was a devoted wife and a praying wife, mother and grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. May her legacy live on through us all. Funeral services were held at Mead Covenant Church with interment at Indian Mound Cemetery in Ithaca. Memorials may be sent to the family. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Nov. 19, 2020.