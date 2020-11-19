FREMONT - Waldo "Wally" S. Leander Sr., 88, of Fremont, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at his home. He was born Aug. 9, 1932 in Brayton, Iowa to Walter and Marie (Gjodsen) Leander. Wally grew up at Brayton and Atlantic, Iowa area and graduated from Atlantic High School. He raced micro midget race cars in Atlantic. He served in the US Navy from Sept. 17, 1952 to Aug. 29, 1956 during Korea. Wally married Doris Kinen on Nov. 23, 1957 at Atlantic. They lived at Gretna from 1957 until 1971. He worked for Western Electric in Omaha from 1958 to 1993 when he retired. He lived at Cedar Bluffs and also farmed while still working. After retirement he started his own small engine repair shop and worked part-time for the Union Pacific Railroad. He was very involved with their union and became a union steward. They moved to Fremont in October of 2020. Wally was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cedar Bluffs and was the vice president of the Omaha Square Dance Organization. Wally is survived by his wife, Doris of Fre- mont; sons, Waldo "Wally Jr." (Terri) Leander of Hiawatha, Kan. and David (Lourdes) Leander of Fremont; daughter, Deanna (Rick) Brakhage of Tobias; brother, Dale (Judy) Leander of Atlantic; sister, Lois (Maynard) Paul of Burnsville, Minn.; four grandchildren; one step-grandson; seven great-grandchildren; two step-great-grand-children and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters-in-law and three brothers-in law. A memorial mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 20, at St Mary's Catholic Church in Cedar Bluffs. The Rev. Fr. Cole Kennett will officiate. A Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, also at church. Military honors will follow the mass outside the church. Due to COVID restrictions there will not be a reception. Arrangements by Moser Memorial Chapel, Cedar Bluffs.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Nov. 19, 2020.