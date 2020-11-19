SANTA CLARA, Utah - Lorriane Wylene "Wy" (Swanstrom) Twombly, 87, died Nov. 13, 2020. Wylene was born on Easter Sunday, April 15, 1933 to Evert Joyce and Vera Bernice (Jewett) Swanstrom on the family farm in Waverly. After graduating from Waverly High School and completing a couple years of college, she accepted a job as a secretary to the U.S. Ambassador to Turkey. She moved to Ankara, Turkey, where she met her husband James L. Twombly III, and had their first child, Cyndy. After the assignment they moved back to New York, and then to the Washington, D.C. area in Germantown, Md. With her love of travel, and after the birth of her next two children -Jimmy and Diane - they moved their family to their next assignment, Tehran Iran, where they would stay for four years. During this time, she traveled extensively with friends and family. The family then moved back to Germantown and decided to accept a new assignment in Salt Lake City, Utah. She loved Utah more than any other place she lived and often called it her home. After spending several years in Utah, they were on the move again, this time to Florida. After a few years in Florida, she moved back to her beloved Utah. After her mother passed away, she returned to the family farm in Waverly until her health required her to return to Utah to be closer to family. While in Nebraska, she was reunited with a high school boyfriend, Elton. She and El- ton spent several years traveling and visiting friends and relatives. She taught Elton to love travel as much as she did, and they shared several adventures together. She was the best grandmother, always spoiling her grandchildren. They would visit her at the farm three weeks every summer and she would teach them everything from riding on the tractor to riding in her brother's plane. She would always bring gifts and loved to play games. She never missed sending a card for a birthday or any other holiday. Through her scrapbooking she meticulously documented her life and the many family adventures. She was a wonderful seamstress, making her children's clothes, Barbie clothes, craft projects, curtains and wedding dresses. She would often enter her sewing projects in competitions, which won her many awards. She is survived by her brother, Dennis Bruce (Lynn) Swanstrom; children, Cynthia (Troy) Bergman, James Lewis (Sheila) Twombly IV, Diane (Benjamin) Hager; six grandchildren, Ian (Alyssa), Alexander, Teryn, James, Samantha and Elizabeth and two great-grandchildren, Chevelle and Rhett. A viewing will be held at 4 to 5 p.m., Nov. 27 at Larkin Sunset, Sandy, Utah, with and end of life celebration in Waverly later.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Nov. 19, 2020.