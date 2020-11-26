Menu
WAVERLY - Gregory A. Carlson, 69, of Waverly, passed away on Nov. 15, 2020. He was born Oct. 31, 1951 to Arnold and Mary (Lloyd) Carlson in Lincoln. Greg was a farmer and third generation resident of Waverly. He cherished his time spent with his family, especially grandchildren. He supported many people through his faith and AA Membership. Survivors include his wife, Diane; daughters and husbands, Christine Bowmaster Martin and Tye Martin, Dawn and Rick Zerbs; grandchildren, Greta and Theo Martin, JT and Brooke Zerbs; siblings, Susan Carlson-Greiman, Steve Carlson; many fam- ily members, friends and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jeff, and son, Andy. A private family graveside service was held at Rosehill Cemetery, in Waverly. Plans are to have a Celebration of Life later when it is safe for all. Memorials may be directed to the People's City Mission (pcmlincoln.org). "Hugs from Home" and condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Graveside service
Rosehill Cemetery (Private family service)
, Waverly, Nebraska
He will be missed,
Paul LaRosa
November 19, 2020
Sending love and prayers So sorry for your loss
Laurie meyer
November 19, 2020
I was saddened to hear of Greg´s death. I loved his dry humor and his straight forward wisdom. His smile always made thinks OK. My sincerest condolences to Diane and Greg´s family.
Chris Eiel
November 19, 2020
Greg will be missed. I always counted on Farmer Greg to be there.
Fred
November 18, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Steve Zimmer
November 18, 2020
My condolences to the family. These sudden and unexpected deaths are so difficult to adjust to. I wish you all healing in this time of trial for all of us. It is so difficult to not be able to have the type of gathering we would like.
Meg King
November 18, 2020
So very sorry for this loss of Greg..we were classmates and cousins... Prayers to family.
Jolene Worm
November 18, 2020
My memories of Greg was he always had a smile on his face and he use to say my first wife Diane. He will be missed
Paula M
November 18, 2020