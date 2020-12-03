FREMONT - Marie J. Sloup, 92, of Fremont, formerly of Morse Bluff, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Marie was born March 19, 1928 in Prague, to Emil and Marie (Vasa) Polacek. She resided in Prague and Omaha. Marie married Frank B. Sloup on Sept. 9, 1961 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Omaha. They resided on a farm outside of Morse Bluff. Frank preceded Marie in death on Oct. 12, 1997. Marie moved to Pathfinder Place in Fremont, in late 2014. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cedar Hill and the Altar Society. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Morse Bluff. Family came first for Marie and she always thought of others before herself. She loved flowers of all shapes and sizes had a huge garden and she was an excellent cook and baker. She was a devoted Catholic and a strong, beautiful woman. Marie is survived by her daughter, Amy (Mike) Owens, of Omaha; sons, Alan Sloup of Morse Bluff and Frank (Miriam ) Sloup of Renton, Wash.; brothers, Robert Polacek of Wahoo and Alf (Carole) Polacek of Prague; grandchildren, Brooke (Marcus) Engel of Chicago, Ill., Kyle Sloup of West Des Moines, Iowa, Josh (Laura) Fischer of Greeley, Colo., Kelly (Ray) Sievers of Tea, S.D. and Dan (Nikki) Fischer of Sioux Center, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Malcom Engel, Paisely, Fallyn and Lenyx Fischer and many nieces and nephews. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, husband; brothers, Frank, John, and Emil and sisters, Agnes, Julia, Margaret and Dorothy. A funeral Mass was held Monday, Nov. 30, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church near Morse Bluff. Father Dennis Hunt officiated. Burial followed the service in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Notre Dame Sisters or Cedar Hill Cemetery. Online Condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com
. Moser Memorial Chapel, North Bend, in charge of arrangements.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 3, 2020.