SWEDEBURG - Longtime Swedeburg resident MaryAnn (Haba) Hancock, fondly referred to as "Mim," died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 in her home in Swedeburg surrounded by her six children. MaryAnn was born March 15, 1932 in Swedeburg to Ferdinand and Mary (Rezac) Haba. She attended elementary school in Swedeburg and graduated from Wahoo High School. On Feb. 16, 1952 she married William F. Hancock at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo. After receiving her teaching degree from Kennedy College she went on to teach at District 44. When she retired from teaching she started a new adventure, Mrs. H's Daycare. In her later years she enjoyed spending time at Mocha C's; her weekly hair appointments; watching and attending sporting events; reading just about anything she could get her hands on; and most of all, spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Patrick and Kathy (Pleasants) Hancock, Carrie (Hancock) and Russell Barry, Bill and Renee (Wachal) Hancock, Ann (Hancock) and Dean Egr, Eric and Traci (Novotny) Hancock and Mike and Tammy (Jakub) Hancock; grandchildren Patrick Hancock, Adam and Rachel (Isherwood) Barry, Justin Barry, Jessica (Barry) and Patrick Kurth, Morgan Hancock, Sydney (Hancock) and Jonathan Abbott and Billy Hancock, Mahala and Dylan Egr, Tucker, Cooper, Harper, Bryer and Thatcher Hancock, Owen, Addysen, Griffin and Jaxson Hancock; great-grandchildren Briggs, Braegan and Barrett Barry, Dallon and Austyn Kurth, and Kennedy Abbott; and special family members, Annie Chan and James, Nick, Helen and Mckenzie Ngu, Nancy Lase, Josh, Adrienne and Jaydin Williams, Loukas Karentzos and Suzanne Mahu. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. W.F. Hancock; parents, Ferdinand and Mary (Rezac) Haba; sister Rosalia (Haba) Wotipka and brother Joe Haba. The funeral will be Friday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Wahoo. Burial will be at Sunrise Cemetery North. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, there will be no visitation prior to the funeral and seating at the funeral will be limited. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 3, 2020.