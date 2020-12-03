ASHLAND - Ralph Bryant, 89, of Ashland, a longtime resident of Lead, S.D., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Ralph was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Ralph was born on Feb. 5, 1932 in Douglas, Ga. to William and Ardelia Bryant. Ralph grew up in Coffee County with his 14 brothers and sisters. Ralph served in the Navy during the Korean War. While serving, he married Bette Koontz on Dec. 24, 1954. In October of 1955, the couple settled in Lead, S.D., where they raised their family. Ralph would then begin a career with Homestake Gold Mine where he held several positions starting as a contractor and later as a supervisor and head of the Safety Department. He retired in 1990 with 35 years of service. Ralph served as a volunteer firefighter and helped during the historic Deadwood fire. He was also a member of the local VFW, Masonic Temple and the Moose Lodge. Ralph spent his last three years in Ashland at Oxbow Living Center where he was surrounded with family, friends and staff members whom he loved. Ralph spent his time enjoying the view of the pond, dancing and celebrating life. Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Bette Bryant; son, Ralph Robert; his mother and father, William and Ardelia Bryant; his brothers, Jimmy, John, Bill, Jack, Orville, Don, Joyce "JR" and his sisters, Fannie, Gertrude, Ruby, an infant sister and Lizzy. He is survived by his two daughters, Ardeia Joyce Ruleaux of Omaha and Deborah Lou List of Minneapolis, Minn.; grandchildren, Elliot, Nathaniel, Katie and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Liam, Remy, Luca, James and Henry and brothers and sisters, Charles, Patsy and Mary Jane. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. May he forever be where he can hear the wind blowing through the pine trees.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 3, 2020.