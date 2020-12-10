Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Wahoo Newspaper
Wahoo Newspaper Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Adeline Cihal
FUNERAL HOME
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street
Lincoln, NE
DAVEY - Adeline Cihal, 87, of Davey, died on Dec. 2, 2020. Adeline was born May 31, 1933 to Anton and Toni (Tesina) Sisel in Dwight. Adeline was avid baker, loved polka music, garage sales and traveling. She was a member of American Legion Post 371 Auxiliary in Valparaiso. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert Cihal Jr.; daughter-in-law, Marnie Cihal; seven brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her children, Alden Cihal (Jan Motley), Arnie (Sherry) Cihal, Karen (Mick) Ohnoutka, Susie Cihal (Kelly Cox), Dan Cihal (Donna Spicka), Ron (Robbin) Cihal; 19 grandchildren; 32 great- grandchildren; seven great - great-grandchildren; lifelong friend, Mary Bruning and nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, Dec. 7, at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, Davey. Fr. Christopher Goodwin was celebrant. Interment followed in the St. Patrick's Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Church, St. Patrick's Cemetery or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE
Dec
7
Rosary
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Davey, NE
Dec
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Davey, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Butherus Maser & Love.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
My deepest sympathies to entire family. Your mom always seemed so pleased when we´d see each other. We all have such great memories of Davey, Davey school, Neumann vs Raymond, your Mustangs, fellow class mates, I could go on & on & on. Please know you´re all in my thoughts & prayers. Jeanne
Jeanne (Halla) Sayers
December 6, 2020
Deepest sympathy to family.
Marjorie Hart Schwabauer
December 5, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Pamela and Pat Collins
Friend
December 5, 2020
Pamela Collins
December 5, 2020
Pamela Collins
December 5, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results