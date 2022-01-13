Adella Rios LINCOLN - Adella Rios passed away at Bryan West in Lincoln with her family surrounding her. Adella grew up mainly in Lexington, and graduated from Cozad High School in 1970. She met Raymond (PeeWee) at Parkway Café at 14 years old. They dated for four years before marrying on Nov. 25, 1967. The marriage brought two children, Fabian and Anastasia. They also raised their first granddaughter, Daniell, from birth. The whole family spent many days and nights at the softball fields doing what they loved. She always enjoyed following her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for all of their sporting events. She was their biggest cheerleader. She had many jobs from working at Monroe's to bartending. She loved talking to and meeting new people. Her family will miss her enchiladas, her contagious smile, daily text messages, but most of all will miss her unending love! She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Raymond; her children, Fabian Rios of Wahoo, Anastasia (Jay) Wood of Omaha; grandchildren, Daniell (Tucker) Ferguson of Wahoo, Justine Wood of Omaha, Josh (Merik) Wood of Omaha, Jasmine (Ryan) Schneider of Lincoln, Nathan (KJ) Rios of Beatrice, Andrew (Courtney) Rios of Rapid City, S.D., Cecilia Rios of Kearney, Hunter Rios of Lexington and Shirley Rios of Elwood; 10 great-grandchildren that she adored; brothers; sisters and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, father and step-father. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m. at the Wahoo Heritage Inn conference room. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Jan. 13, 2022.