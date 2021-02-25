LINCOLN - Ardis Eugenia Grieser, 97, resident of Fallbrook Assisted Living Center in Lincoln, passed away Feb. 19, 2021. She was born Feb. 18, 1924 to Richard and Irene (Nelson) Peterson of Ceresco. She grew up on the family farm southeast of Ceresco, the oldest of five girls. Ardis was baptized, confirmed and married at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Ceresco. She attended Pleasant Valley country school and graduated from Waverly High School with the class of 1942. Ardis moved to Lincoln and worked at Consumer Public Power District. She attended and graduated from the Lincoln School of Commerce where she met Glen "Jiggs" Grieser. They were married Oct. 12, 1946. They moved to Wahoo in 1954 where Jiggs was the State Farm Insurance agent until his retirement in 1996. Together they raised six children. Her passion in life was her family. Ardis was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Growing up on a farm in the 1930s and 1940s, and raising her large family, perhaps contributed to her longevity. She was a part of the "Greatest Generation." She leaves behind sons, Steve Grieser of Wahoo, Randy (Karen) Grieser of Pensacola, Fla., Curt (Mary) Grieser of Lincoln and Scott (Lisa) Grieser of Zionsville, Ind.; daughter, Janis Grieser of Lincoln; grandchildren Jessica, Tara, Chase, Will, Luke, Allison and Jasmine; sisters, Delores Erickson, Carol Roberts and Donna Swanson, all of Lincoln and many nieces and nephews. Ardis was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter, Jane and sister, Maxine Maxwell. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo. The funeral will be live streamed on the Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will begin at noon prior to the service. Interment will be at Sunrise Cemetery, Wahoo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, Wahoo, in charge of arrangements.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Feb. 25, 2021.