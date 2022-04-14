Arnold E. Pospisil WAHOO - Arnold E. Pospisil, 72, of Wahoo, died Sunday, March 6, 2022 in Fremont. He was born Feb. 15, 1950 in Omaha to Bernard and Anna (Shalon) Pospisil. Arnie worked as an American Family Insurance agent in Wahoo. Many remember him from his years working at Safeway in Wahoo. He served on the Wahoo Volunteer Fire Department and was elected to several terms as a City Council member. Arnie was a smart, funny, kind and loving man, who was ready to help anyone when they needed it. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, DeEtte and Luke Rustermier of Wahoo; grandchildren, Nick Schroeder of Adams, Olivia and Piper Rustermier of Wahoo; brothers, Dennis Pospisil and his wife, Joyce, of Fremont, Adrian Pospisil of Omaha; sister, Genevieve Poskochil and her husband, Ron, of Wahoo; brother-in-law, Bill Rowher of Omaha and nieces and nephews. Arnie was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela, and sister, Marcella Rohwer. Visitation was held March 13 at Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home. Interment will take place at a later date in Sunrise Cemetery. Arrangements by Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home, Wahoo.



Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Apr. 14, 2022.