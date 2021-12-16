Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Wahoo Newspaper
Wahoo Newspaper Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
BARBARA POPISH
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Marcy Mortuary
104 North 15th
Ashland, NE
Barbara Sue (Fidler) Popish ASHLAND - Barbara Sue (Fidler) Popish, 71, of Ashland, entered into rest on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at her home in rural Ashland. She was born Dec. 16, 1949, in Lincoln to James and Helen (Saunders) Fidler. Barbara graduated from Ashland-Greenwood High School and later from Southeast Community College. On Sept. 5, 1981, she was married to Thomas Popish in Memphis. Barbara worked for Midlands Hospital in Papillion as a LPN for over 20 years until her retirement in 2005. Barb enjoyed gardening, golfing, dancing and traveling. She also loved spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her son, Scott (Cara) Nicholson of Memphis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Popish; parents, James and Helen Fidler and sister, Marilyn Fidler. Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent in care of the family. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences. Arrangements by Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Marcy Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Marcy Mortuary.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
God Bless you Scott and Cara
Gregory Bahm
Friend
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results