Barbara Sue (Fidler) Popish ASHLAND - Barbara Sue (Fidler) Popish, 71, of Ashland, entered into rest on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at her home in rural Ashland. She was born Dec. 16, 1949, in Lincoln to James and Helen (Saunders) Fidler. Barbara graduated from Ashland-Greenwood High School and later from Southeast Community College. On Sept. 5, 1981, she was married to Thomas Popish in Memphis. Barbara worked for Midlands Hospital in Papillion as a LPN for over 20 years until her retirement in 2005. Barb enjoyed gardening, golfing, dancing and traveling. She also loved spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her son, Scott (Cara) Nicholson of Memphis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Popish; parents, James and Helen Fidler and sister, Marilyn Fidler. Private family services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent in care of the family. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com
to leave condolences. Arrangements by Marcy Mortuary, Ashland.
Published by Wahoo Newspaper on Dec. 16, 2021.